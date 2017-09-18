Rob Maclean: Craig Levein revives Hearts, Well run continues and Stokes proves worth

Media playback is not supported on this device Scottish Premiership highlights: Hamilton 1-2 Hearts

Commentator Rob Maclean provides his take on another weekend of Scottish football action.

Steely Levein toughens Hearts

Craig Levein did say the football might not be too pretty as he endeavoured to claw back some credibility at Hearts.

And he's been as good as his word. Jambos fans might have to look elsewhere for entertainment at the moment but this one-man football department is certainly getting results.

Director of football Levein had to scrap the Ian Cathro experiment when it all went horribly wrong and put himself back on the managerial front line.

Suddenly, if predictably, Hearts are hard to beat. Just ask Aberdeen, who were happy to take a point away from Murrayfield. Or Hamilton, who went down 2-1 to Levein's side on Saturday.

It's a team carved in his own image and Hearts are slowly but surely getting their pride back.

Robinson well placed after impressive run

Motherwell have the look of a side who don't plan to be involved in another relegation dogfight.

After losing their first two league games, Stephen Robinson's team have won 10 points out of a possible 12 to sit fourth in the Premiership.

They're clearly far from the finished article. There has to be more improvement to come, particularly in defence, but there's a lot to like in the way they go about their business.

There's a new, improved work ethic about Motherwell, epitomised by 19-year-old midfielder Allan Campbell, a player of perpetual motion.

And, of course, there is the seemingly constant supply of goals from Louis Moult which should play its part as well in keeping the Steelmen comfortably clear of the drop zone.

Sharp Stokes delivers for Lennon

Hibs striker Anthony Stokes has scored six goals in seven games this season

You can see why Hibs manager Neil Lennon wasn't willing to take "no" for an answer in his pursuit of Anthony Stokes.

The 29-year-old striker, back for a third spell at Easter Road, might take a bit of managing, but his talent can't be questioned.

Stokes' goals in the 2-2 home draw with Motherwell on Saturday had quality written all over them. That's already six for the season.

If he can be kept out of harm's way, Stokes can help Hibs into the end-of-season battle for European places.

Vaughan's prolific spree lifts Raith

Raith Rovers striker Lewis Vaughan has been in prolific form this season

Lewis Vaughan is making up for lost time as he continues to bang in the goals for League One pacesetters Raith Rovers.

The Kirkcaldy team beat Queens Park 5-0 at Hampden on Saturday to move six points clear at the top.

It was the 11th successive game in which 21-year-old Vaughan has scored and his total for the season is now 15.

His scoring spree ends two years of torment in which he suffered a serious knee injury and, after the long road to recovery, was loaned out to Dumbarton who won the battle last season to keep their place in the Championship while Raith were relegated.

The aim now is to bounce straight back and Vaughan's goals have got them off to the best possible start.