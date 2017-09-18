BBC Sport - Former Celtic midfielder McCourt scores wonder goal for Finn Harps

'Derry Pele' McCourt's amazing goal

Former Northern Ireland midfielder Paddy McCourt scores a trademark wonder goal for League of Ireland side Finn Harps.

Former Celtic player McCourt, who is nicknamed the Derry Pele, glides his way past several challenges before netting Harps' equaliser in the relegation match against Sligo Rovers.

Despite the 33-year-old's brilliance, Sligo scored a late goal to claim a 2-1 win.

