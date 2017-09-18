Wycombe Wanderers boss Gareth Ainsworth has 'no regrets' after Luton loss

Gareth Ainsworth has been Wycombe boss since 2012

Wycombe Wanderers boss Gareth Ainsworth has no regrets about a late change of tactics in the 2-1 defeat by Luton.

He tried to bring defender Dan Scarr on as a sub with his side 1-0 ahead, but was unable to get him on the pitch.

After Luton's last-minute equaliser he sent forward Paris Cowan-Hall on instead, but the visitors scored again in the eighth minute of added time.

"I hope Wycombe fans get behind me on that decision. Not all of them will," he told BBC Three Counties Radio.

"It happens sometimes. It's one out of 46 games, that's the important bit to take from this. If we play like that for 46 games I'm sure we'll be there or thereabouts at the end of the season."

Adebayo Akinfenwa had given the Chairboys a first-half lead and they looked good value for a victory as time appeared to running out for Luton.

"I'd got Dan Scarr stripped, I wanted to get him on to shore it up at the back and the ball didn't go out of play for I don't know how long," said Ainsworth.

"I'm proud to have gone for it; I changed my sub from Dan to Paris Cowan-Hall and thought 'let's go for this, we've done so well already, why can't we go and win this game?'

Wycombe dropped to 12th League Two following the defeat, but Ainsworth backed his players as "the best squad I've ever had".

He added: "We've done ourselves no harm against a team that has spent so much they should be getting promoted this year.

"Anyone finishing above Luton will get promoted in my opinion. We can compete among the better teams in this league,

"I'm very proud - we didn't get the three points, but we've got a lot of games to get three points in to come."