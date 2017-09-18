Mick McCarthy: Ipswich boss content to see team do 'horrible things' needed to win

Cole Skuse put Ipswich ahead just after half-time against Bolton

Ipswich Town manager Mick McCarthy has backed his side to keep doing the "horrible things" needed to win games, despite poor crowds at Portman Road.

The Tractor Boys are fifth in the Championship table and have won three out of four league games at home.

But only 14,164 turned for Saturday's 2-0 victory over Bolton Wanderers.

"In terms of the crowd, I can't make people come in, I can only try to affect results," 58-year-old McCarthy told BBC Radio Suffolk.

"We're in the top six with 15 points from seven games, which is way beyond any of our expectations when we started, mine included.

"I said I don't think we're one of the best teams in the league and we're going to have to be tough and belligerent and organised - and all those horrible things people don't particularly like - but we have got a bit of something.

"I try my best to create a winning team and a good atmosphere amongst everybody, and I think we've got that. It's the club that gets more concerned about the crowd."

Midfielder Cole Skuse scored his first goal for 17 months - and only his second for the club - against Bolton.

"He should (score more), but I'm not going to give him too much stick for that. I'll take what he gives me every single week," said McCarthy.

"That tackle he made in the first half kept us in the game at 0-0 and his all-round performance was terrific.

"Apparently he's told the press he's the best finisher in training, and I'm not going to contradict that."