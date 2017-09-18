Celtic's Champions League opponents Anderlecht sack their manager

Rene Weiler won 36, drew 16 and lost 44 of his 66 matches in charge of Anderlecht

Belgian champions Anderlecht have sacked head coach Rene Weiler nine days before they face Celtic in the Champions League.

Assistant trio Thomas Binggeli, Nicolas Frutos and David Sesa will take over from the 44-year-old temporarily.

Anderlecht trail Club Brugge by nine points in the Belgian First Division A.

Meanwhile German club Wolfsburg have sacked Andries Jonker, a former Arsenal academy boss, and his assistant manager ex-Gunners player Fredrik Ljungberg.

The Dutchman became the first manager to be sacked in Germany's top flight, having secured only one win from four games in the Bundesliga this season.

In Spain, Alaves head coach Luis Zubeldia, 36, became La Liga's first managerial casualty.

Alaves are bottom of the Spanish top flight after losing their opening four games during which they failed to score a goal.

Anderlecht host Celtic in the Champions League on 27 September, having lost their opening Group B game 3-0 to Bayern Munich last week.

A statement on Anderlecht's official website thanked Weiler - the man who led the club to their 34th league title last season - "for his commitment, his services and his professionalism".

The Premier League lost its first manager of the season when Frank de Boer, 47, was sacked by Crystal Palace last week.

He was replaced by former England manager Roy Hodgson but it failed to instantly inspire Palace as they lost 1-0 against Southampton on Saturday.

Jonker won only five of his 16 Bundesliga games in charge after joining Wolfsburg in February

After leaving Arsenal's academy in February, Jonker kept Wolfsburg up last season but Saturday's 1-0 defeat at VfB Stuttgart proved to be his last in charge of the 2009 German champions.

Wolfsburg assistant coach and former Arsenal midfielder Ljungberg has also been fired, along with Jonker's entire backroom staff.

They have yet to announce who will take charge of Tuesday's home match against Werder Bremen but a statement on the club's official website said the decision was made following a "perception of stagnated development".

"The decision to make a change of head coach at this early stage of the season wasn't easy for any of us," the statement said. "However, we ultimately came to the conclusion that we wish to approach the task with a newly-formed coaching team."

Alaves assistant coach Javier Cabello has been named as interim manager after the exit of Zubeldia, who was hired in June to replace Mauricio Pellegrino, now in charge of Southampton.