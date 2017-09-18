WSL 1: Yeovil Town Ladies sign Bristol City Women's Georgia Evans

Evans broke into the Bristol City Women first team in 2013

Yeovil Town Ladies have signed Welsh midfielder Georgia Evans following her release from Bristol City Women.

Evans left Bristol City last week after six years at the club and now joins the club's Women's Super League One rivals.

The 21-year-old is on international duty with Wales in Kazakhstan but said she is "buzzing for the challenge ahead" with Yeovil.

Yeovil's WSL campaign begins on Sunday, 24 September at Huish Park when they host Manchester City.