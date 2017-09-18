Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, St Johnstone, St Mirren, Aberdeen, Hearts, Kilmarnock

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Rangers midfielder Josh Windass could be banned for Saturday's Old Firm derby against Celtic after allegedly making a rude gesture towards spectators during Friday's 2-2 draw with Partick Thistle. (Daily Record)

Declan John, who made his Rangers debut as a substitute against Thistle, insists he would relish being involved against Celtic. (Daily Mail)

Celtic winger James Forrest says his side aim to do even better than their 5-1 win at Ibrox earlier this year when they return there on Saturday. (Daily Record)

St Johnstone defender Richard Foster could face a suspension after allegedly kicking a hole in referee Alan Muir's dressing room door following Saturday's 3-2 defeat by Dundee. (Sun)

St Mirren winger Lewis Morgan is being tracked by Celtic and Rangers. (Herald)

Aberdeen defender Kari Arnason says it is time the Dons started living up to the expectations on them. (Scotsman)

Hearts forward Kyle Lafferty believes his side can finish ahead of Aberdeen and Rangers in this season's Premiership. (Sun)

Kilmarnock winger Jordan Jones hopes he can force his way into the Northern Ireland first team. (Herald)

