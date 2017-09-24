Arsenal v West Bromwich Albion

Alexis Sanchez has started on the bench in Arsenal's last two Premier League games

TEAM NEWS

Arsenal will be without forward Danny Welbeck, who faces a month out because of a groin injury.

Mesut Ozil is likely to return after a knee injury, while Theo Walcott should have shaken off the knock he picked up in midweek.

West Brom's Gareth Barry is set for a record 633rd Premier League appearance.

Chris Brunt, Nacer Chadli and Oliver Burke will be assessed while Jake Livermore is back in the squad after being given an extended rest.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Jonathan Pearce: "There was far more fuss in the West Midlands about the Eurovision Song Contest won by Dana International in Birmingham that week in 1998 than there was about the Premier League debut in an Aston Villa shirt of 17-year-old Gareth Barry.

"He wouldn't have wanted headlines. He won't want any hype 19 years later when he breaks the Premier League appearance record. He's old school. That's great.

"After his debut at Hillsborough he had a drink with his parents and talked about the game. He still likes to do that. Sports scientists would frown. That's great too.

"Always dependable at the very core of his clubs, he's been a delight to commentate on all these years."

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger: "West Brom have the culture of the Premier League, a manager who knows how the league works. They are very strong on set-pieces, solid defensively - it's tough to score against them."

West Brom head coach Tony Pulis on Gareth Barry making a Premier League record 633rd appearance: "Gareth is such a down-to-earth chap he just wants to get it over with and move on."

West Brom's Gareth Barry on setting a new record: "As crazy as it sounds after all these years, my focus will be on winning the game.

"When you make your debut as a young kid you're never setting yourself a target like this. Even when you play 500 games you think you're coming to the end of your career and you're not expecting to play many more games."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

The Gunners have got lots of players who can make a difference in games like this and, even if they have to be patient, they will find a way to get past the Baggies in the end.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Arsenal have won six successive home matches against West Brom in the Premier League, conceding just one goal.

Albion's only Premier League win away at Arsenal was 3-2 in September 2010.

However, West Brom did beat the Gunners 3-1 at The Hawthorns when the clubs last met in March.

Arsenal

Arsenal have a 100% record at home this season, winning both their Premier League matches at the Emirates and also a Europa League game and EFL Cup tie.

However, the Gunners have lost two of their five Premier League games this season - only twice previously have they lost three of their opening six fixtures.

Arsenal have won seven successive Premier League games at the Emirates Stadium, their best run there since a nine-match winning streak between December 2014 and April 2015.

Alexandre Lacazette could become the first Arsenal player to score in his opening three league appearances at home since Brian Marwood in September 1988.

Alexis Sanchez has started 99 Premier League matches. Gilberto Silva is the only South American to reach a century of Premier League starts for Arsenal.

West Bromwich Albion