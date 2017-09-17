England women v Russia women

Mark Sampson was appointed as England women manager in December 2013

England will draw on the experience of reaching the Euro 2017 semi-finals as they attempt to qualify for the Women's World Cup, says manager Mark Sampson.

The Lionesses face Russia in their first qualifier at Tranmere's Prenton Park on Tuesday (19:00 BST), with only two changes from this summer's squad.

Goalkeeper Karen Bardsley is out injured, while Alex Scott announced her retirement last week.

"The Euros were a great learning experience for us," said Sampson.

"The team will take a lot of belief from the results and learn from what was a fantastic experience."

England finished unbeaten in Group D at the Euros in the Netherlands, and beat France in the quarter-finals before losing to the hosts and eventual winners in the last four.

Sampson's side will go on to face Bosnia-Herzegovina, Kazakhstan and Wales in their World Cup qualifying campaign, with the 2019 finals to be staged in France.

Birmingham City defender Jessica Carter and Manchester City striker Melissa Lawley had been included to face Russia, but have had to withdraw from the squad of 26 with thigh injuries.

"As we begin against the second seeds in the group, it's a tough start," added Sampson. "We will prepare well next week with the aim of getting off to a winning start against Russia."

The Lionesses finished third at the last World Cup in 2015, the best finish by a senior England team since 1966.