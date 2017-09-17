Ricardo Fuller: Former Stoke City striker scores on Sunday League debut

Ricardo Fuller scored 43 league goals for Stoke and also played for Preston and Millwall

Former Stoke City and Jamaica striker Ricardo Fuller has scored on his Sunday League debut - having turned up 10 minutes after the game started.

The 37-year-old, who only retired from the professional game last year, has signed on for Potteries and District second-tier side Grange Park Rangers.

He won and converted a penalty before leaving the match early, reportedly to watch his son play in a junior game.

Despite Fuller's efforts, his new side lost 4-1 to league leaders Greenhoffs.

Match referee and league vice-chairman Mick Mallin, a lifelong Stoke fan, told BBC Sport it was a "stonewall" penalty for Fuller, insisting he was not affected by his presence.

"I'm a Stoke fan anyway, so I just had to make sure it didn't sway any decisions in the game," he said.

"It's just a bit bizarre to have one of my heroes turn up."

Grange Park have previously had Fuller's former strike partner Mamady Sidibe on their books, but the pair are yet to rekindle their partnership at Sunday League level.

Mallin continued: "Guys that you paid to watch suddenly putting something back into grass roots - it's great to see."

"The lad marking him did quite a good job on him, but you could still see he's got it."