BBC Sport - Manchester United 4-0 Everton: Jose Mourinho says 4-0 victory 'too heavy'
Scoreline flattered Man Utd - Mourinho
- From the section Football
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says his side's 4-0 win against Everton was not a fair reflection of the Toffees' efforts.
MATCH REPORT: Manchester United 4-0 Everton
Watch highlights of both Sunday's Premier League games on Match of the Day 2 - Sunday, 17 September from 22:30 BST on BBC One and the BBC Sport website.
