BBC Sport - Manchester United 4-0 Everton: Ronald Koeman perplexed by big defeat

Result difficult to understand - Koeman

Everton manager Ronald Koeman says his side "deserved more" from their 4-0 Premier League defeat at Manchester United.

MATCH REPORT: Manchester United 4-0 Everton

Watch highlights of both Sunday's Premier League games on Match of the Day 2 - Sunday, 17 September from 22:30 BST on BBC One and the BBC Sport website.

Top videos

Video

Result difficult to understand - Koeman

Video

One dart away from the semis, and this happens

  • From the section Darts
Video

Chelsea disciplinary record not an issue - Conte

Video

Wenger pleased with 'intense, disciplined' draw

Video

Dolphin facts with Miami's Jay Ajayi

Video

Scoreline flattered Man Utd - Mourinho

Video

Slips, red-card mix-ups & brilliance - Chelsea v Arsenal

Video

Brathwaite seals Windies win over England

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Suljovic pulls off another shock to make semis

  • From the section Darts
Video

Roy falls off first ball of England innings

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Will the 'Curse of Mayo' finally be lifted?

  • From the section Sport

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Morning open water swim

Open Water Swimming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired