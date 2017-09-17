Dani Carvajal: Real Madrid right-back agrees new deal

Dani Carvajal
Three-time Champions League winner Dani Carvajal has 13 caps for Spain

Real Madrid right-back Dani Carvajal has agreed a new deal with the club until the end of the 2021-22 season.

The 25-year-old Spain international has played 165 times for the Bernabeu club since signing from Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen in 2013.

Carvajal has won the Champions League three times, La Liga once and the Copa del Rey once with the Spanish side.

He becomes the third Real player, after left-back Marcelo and midfielder Isco, to agree a new deal this week.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also In Sport

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Morning open water swim

Open Water Swimming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired