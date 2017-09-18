Lukasz Fabianski: Swansea goalkeeper happy with improved defence

Media playback is not supported on this device Paul Clement 'proud' of Swans' disciplined defending

Swansea City goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski says the club have improved defensively compared to last season.

Saturday's 0-0 draw at Wembley against Tottenham was their third successive clean sheet away from home.

"The defensive part is what you start with and hopefully we improve, stay solid and don't have difficult patches this season," Fabianski explained.

"Defensively we have improved compared to last season; hopefully we can add something more going forward."

Fabianski says Swansea will take plenty of heart, having drawn twice and lost 10 times against Tottenham in the Premier League before Saturday's stalemate at Wembley.

"We knew it would be a very tough test, especially with our history against them," he said.

"The point is pleasing, they had some chances… they tried everything but we defended very well and stayed compact.

"They didn't create through the middle, so that is very pleasing, we weren't carved open, we did not let them tear us apart.

"We only had a bad spell defending against Man United in the last 10 minutes. Other than that, we have looked pretty solid.

"You can clearly see that defensively we are okay."

Another of the key performers at Wembley, full-back Martin Olsson, says he did not agree with Tottenham claims that they should have had two penalties for handball against him.

"I haven't seen them back. I think the first one was not a penalty; I didn't stretch my arm out, I had it close to me. It was not intentional at all," he told BBC Sport Wales.

"The second one, when I blocked the cross, it is no penalty, not in my eyes."