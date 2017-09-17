Denmark men's team offer wages to women after pay dispute

Denmark women were beaten 4-2 in the final of the 2017 Euros by Netherlands

Denmark's men's football team have offered the women's side £60,000 a year as their pay dispute with the Danish Football Association (DBU) continues.

Denmark women, who are on strike, did not play their World Cup qualifier against the Netherlands on Friday, and will not face Hungary on Tuesday.

The DBU offered a short-term deal with higher fees but this was rejected by the Players' Association on Saturday.

The DBU says it has "to find other players or withdraw" from the game.

"It's a very positive thing the men have done but it is not part of our negotiations," said communications manager Jakob Hoyer.

What is the dispute?

The negotiations are focused on whether the women's national team players are employed by the DBU or by their clubs.

The players are given match fees and bonuses by the DBU but are not classed as employees and are paid their salaries by their clubs - the Players' Association want this principle to change.

But this condition was not met in the short-term deal and the two parties could not reach an agreement.