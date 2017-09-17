Champions League: Holders Sundowns take narrow lead in quarter-final

Mamelodi Sundowns played the first leg of their quarter-final in front of their home fans at the Atteridgville stadium

South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns continued the defence of their African Champions League crown with a 1-0 home victory over Morocco's Wydad Casablanca in the first leg of their quarter-final.

A depleted Sundowns side, missing some key players through injury, found goals hard to come by in a barren first half.

After the break, Sundowns brought on Ivorian forward Yannick Zakri for Sibusiso Vilakazi, and the substitution paid off, with Zakri scoring in the 70th minute.

African Champions League quarter-finals first legs Ferroviario da Beira 1-1 USM Alger (Saturday) Al Ahly 2-2 Esperance (Saturday) Mamelodi Sundowns 1-0 Wydad Casablanca (Sunday) Al Ahly Tripoli v Etoile du Sahel (Sunday)

Zakri had been a big doubt before the game as he struggled to shake off a groin problem.

Sundowns will take their slender lead to Morocco on Saturday 23 September for the second leg.

In the other match on Sunday, Al Ahly Tripoli were set to play Tunisia's Etoile do Sahel in the Egyptian city of Alexandria.

Al Ahly Tripoli are unable to play at home due to the ongoing instability in Libya.

On Saturday, it finished 1-1 between Mozambique's Ferroviario da Beira and USM Alger and it was 2-2 between record 8-times winners Al Ahly of Egypt and Tunisia's Esperance.