BBC Sport - Northern Ireland women 'need more self-belief'

NI women 'need to believe in themselves'

Northern Ireland women's skipper Marissa Callaghan feels they will get better results with a bit more self-belief.

She was reacting to her team's 4-1 defeat away to Norway in an opening World Cup qualifying match.

Callaghan's side play the Republic of Ireland in their second Group Three match on Tuesday.

