BBC Sport - Northern Ireland women 'need more self-belief'
NI women 'need to believe in themselves'
- From the section Football
Northern Ireland women's skipper Marissa Callaghan feels they will get better results with a bit more self-belief.
She was reacting to her team's 4-1 defeat away to Norway in an opening World Cup qualifying match.
Callaghan's side play the Republic of Ireland in their second Group Three match on Tuesday.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired