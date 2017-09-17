Women's World Cup 2019 qualifier: Kazakhstan v Wales

Helen Ward who previously played for Arsenal and Chelsea, joined Yeovil this season

Wales begin their qualifying campaign for the 2019 World Cup with a qualifier in Kazakhstan on Sunday, 17 September.

Jayne Ludlow's side make the 7000 mile round trip without record scorer Helen Ward, who misses the game on maternity leave after giving birth this month.

Wales beat the Kazakhs 4-0 in their last European qualifying group home and away, with Ward scoring five goals.

Jess Fishlock who won a record 100th cap in April, returns after missing two summer friendlies with injury.

The midfielder also did not feature in Wales' squad for two friendlies against Portugal earlier in June. Kylie Davies also misses out due to maternity leave.

Wales also face Bosnia-Herzegovina, England and Russia in Group 1.

Wales squad: Claire Skinner (Oxford United WFC) Laura O'Sullivan (Yeovil Town Ladies), Loren Dykes (Bristol City WFC), Hannah Miles (Yeovil Town Ladies), Hayley Ladd (unattached), Sophie Ingle (Liverpool Ladies), Gemma Evans (Yeovil Town Ladies), Chloe Chivers (Cardiff City Ladies), Angharad James (Everton Ladies), Chloe Lloyd (Yeovil Town Ladies), Emma Beynon (Swansea City Ladies), Grace Thomas (unattached), Georgia Evans (Bristol City), Nadia Lawrence (Yeovil Town Ladies), Jess Fishlock (Seattle Reign), Natasha Harding (Liverpool Ladies), Kayleigh Green (Yeovil Town Ladies), Rhiannon Roberts (Doncaster Rovers Belles).

