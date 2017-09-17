Match ends, Paris Saint Germain 2, Lyon 0.
Paris St-Germain 2-0 Lyon
-
Paris St-Germain needed two Lyon own goals to maintain their 100% record at the top of Ligue 1.
The home side struggled to make chances until Marcelo turned Edinson Cavani's flick into his own net, with the second coming from a rebound off Jeremy Morel.
In between the own goals, Cavani had a penalty well saved by Anthony Lopes.
Before going behind, Lyon had troubled the league leaders, with Tanguy Ndombele rattling the bar from long range.
PSG have won their opening six league matches and hold a three-point advantage over Monaco, the team that denied them a fifth successive title last season.
Lyon stay fifth, seven points behind the leaders.
They may leave the capital aggrieved at the manner of their defeat, especially considering the fortune attached to both of the PSG goals.
The hosts needed the inspiration of substitute Giovani Lo Celso, whose cross from the left was met by the shin of Cavani.
The ball looked likely to drift wide until it was pushed into the bottom corner by Marcelo.
PSG were rightly given a penalty when Ferland Mendy bundled Kylian Mbappe to the ground, but Cavani's spot-kick was brilliantly pushed on to the bar by Lopes.
Still, the points were secured when Morel, tracking Mbappe's run, helplessly deflected the ball into the net when it was pushed onto his knee by the onrushing Lopes.
Line-ups
Paris SG
- 16Areola
- 32Dani Alves
- 2Thiago SilvaBooked at 81mins
- 3Kimpembe
- 20KurzawaSubstituted forBerchiche Izetaat 73'minutes
- 8MottaBooked at 45mins
- 25Rabiot
- 29Mbappe
- 23DraxlerSubstituted forLo Celsoat 72'minutes
- 10NeymarBooked at 76mins
- 9Cavani
Substitutes
- 1Trapp
- 5Marquinhos
- 7Lucas Moura
- 12Meunier
- 17Berchiche Izeta
- 18Lo Celso
- 24Nkunku
Lyon
- 1Lopes
- 23Tete
- 6Guedes Filho
- 15Morel
- 22MendyBooked at 79mins
- 29Tousart
- 28NDombeleSubstituted forMartins Pereiraat 72'minutes
- 10Traoré
- 18FekirBooked at 55mins
- 11DepaySubstituted forAouarat 87'minutes
- 9MarianoSubstituted forCornetat 63'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Rafael
- 5Diakhaby
- 8Aouar
- 20Marçal
- 25Martins Pereira
- 27Cornet
- 30Gorgelin
- Referee:
- Ruddy Buquet
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home70%
- Away30%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away5
- Corners
- Home9
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 2, Lyon 0.
Attempt missed. Bertrand Traoré (Lyon) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Nabil Fekir.
Foul by Adrien Rabiot (Paris Saint Germain).
Houssem Aouar (Lyon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Bertrand Traoré (Lyon) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Houssem Aouar.
Attempt missed. Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Yuri.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Kenny Tete.
Substitution
Substitution, Lyon. Houssem Aouar replaces Memphis Depay.
Goal!
Own Goal by Jérémy Morel, Lyon. Paris Saint Germain 2, Lyon 0.
Attempt saved. Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Neymar with a through ball.
Foul by Dani Alves (Paris Saint Germain).
Nabil Fekir (Lyon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Thiago Silva (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Thiago Silva (Paris Saint Germain).
Memphis Depay (Lyon) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Penalty saved! Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint Germain) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the top left corner.
Booking
Ferland Mendy (Lyon) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Penalty Paris Saint Germain. Kylian Mbappe draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Ferland Mendy (Lyon) after a foul in the penalty area.
Giovani Lo Celso (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ferland Mendy (Lyon).
Attempt saved. Maxwel Cornet (Lyon) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Memphis Depay.
Booking
Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint Germain).
Bertrand Traoré (Lyon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Own Goal by Marcelo, Lyon. Paris Saint Germain 1, Lyon 0.
Attempt missed. Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Giovani Lo Celso with a cross.
Thiago Motta (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kenny Tete (Lyon).
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Yuri replaces Layvin Kurzawa.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Giovani Lo Celso replaces Julian Draxler.
Substitution
Substitution, Lyon. Christopher Martins Pereira replaces Tanguy NDombele.
Corner, Lyon. Conceded by Thiago Silva.
Attempt saved. Marcelo (Lyon) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Nabil Fekir with a cross.
Foul by Dani Alves (Paris Saint Germain).
Ferland Mendy (Lyon) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Tanguy NDombele (Lyon) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box.
Attempt missed. Lucas Tousart (Lyon) header from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by Memphis Depay with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Lyon. Conceded by Thiago Silva.