Match ends, Borussia Dortmund 5, 1. FC Köln 0.
Borussia Dortmund 5-0 FC Cologne
Borussia Dortmund moved top of the Bundesliga by thrashing Cologne, who suffered the German top-flight's worst start since the 1962-63 season.
Cologne have lost all four Bundesliga matches this campaign, have only scored one league goal and have a goal difference of minus 11.
Both Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Maximilian Philipp netted twice, with Sokratis Papastathopoulos also scoring.
Cologne's Europa League game at Arsenal on Thursday was delayed by an hour.
About 20,000 Cologne fans arrived in London for the first match in the group stage despite a ticket allocation of only 2,900, with the Gunners going on to win 3-1.
Dortmund have won three and drew one of their four Bundesliga matches, but did lose 3-1 to Tottenham in the Champions League on Wednesday.
Line-ups
Bor Dortmd
- 38Bürki
- 26Piszczek
- 25Papastathopoulos
- 36Toprak
- 2Zagadou
- 27Castro
- 8SahinSubstituted forWeiglat 67'minutes
- 19Dahoud
- 9YarmolenkoSubstituted forPulisicat 66'minutes
- 17AubameyangSubstituted forIsakat 85'minutes
- 20Philipp
Substitutes
- 1Weidenfeller
- 4Subotic
- 14Isak
- 22Pulisic
- 23Kagawa
- 33Weigl
1. FC Köln
- 1Horn
- 24KlünterBooked at 59mins
- 22Meré
- 3Heintz
- 23Horn
- 33LehmannBooked at 39mins
- 7Risse
- 6HögerSubstituted forJojicat 64'minutes
- 13OsakoSubstituted forSörensenat 64'minutes
- 21BittencourtSubstituted forZollerat 56'minutes
- 15CórdobaBooked at 63mins
Substitutes
- 4Sörensen
- 5Maroh
- 8Jojic
- 11Zoller
- 18Kessler
- 19Guirassy
- 34Rausch
- Referee:
- Patrick Ittrich
- Attendance:
- 81,000
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home74%
- Away26%
- Shots
- Home22
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away2
- Corners
- Home8
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Borussia Dortmund 5, 1. FC Köln 0.
Attempt missed. Alexander Isak (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right misses to the left. Assisted by Sokratis.
Offside, 1. FC Köln. Jhon Córdoba tries a through ball, but Simon Zoller is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Mahmoud Dahoud (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Julian Weigl.
Ömer Toprak (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Milos Jojic (1. FC Köln).
Foul by Sokratis (Borussia Dortmund).
Jhon Córdoba (1. FC Köln) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Alexander Isak replaces Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
Attempt missed. Lukasz Piszczek (Borussia Dortmund) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Gonzalo Castro with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Frederik Sörensen.
Foul by Sokratis (Borussia Dortmund).
Jhon Córdoba (1. FC Köln) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Lukas Klünter (1. FC Köln) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Milos Jojic with a headed pass.
Foul by Dan-Axel Zagadou (Borussia Dortmund).
Dominique Heintz (1. FC Köln) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Dominique Heintz.
Attempt saved. Marcel Risse (1. FC Köln) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Jhon Córdoba.
Hand ball by Jhon Córdoba (1. FC Köln).
Attempt missed. Jhon Córdoba (1. FC Köln) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Marcel Risse.
Goal!
Goal! Borussia Dortmund 5, 1. FC Köln 0. Maximilian Philipp (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Mahmoud Dahoud.
Foul by Ömer Toprak (Borussia Dortmund).
Jhon Córdoba (1. FC Köln) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Julian Weigl replaces Nuri Sahin.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Christian Pulisic replaces Andriy Yarmolenko.
Attempt missed. Marcel Risse (1. FC Köln) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Milos Jojic from a direct free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, 1. FC Köln. Frederik Sörensen replaces Yuya Osako.
Substitution
Substitution, 1. FC Köln. Milos Jojic replaces Marco Höger.
Foul by Ömer Toprak (Borussia Dortmund).
Jhon Córdoba (1. FC Köln) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Jhon Córdoba (1. FC Köln) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Ömer Toprak (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jhon Córdoba (1. FC Köln).
Goal!
Goal! Borussia Dortmund 4, 1. FC Köln 0. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lukasz Piszczek.
Goal!
Goal! Borussia Dortmund 3, 1. FC Köln 0. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Booking
Lukas Klünter (1. FC Köln) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match (Borussia Dortmund). Video Review.
Penalty conceded by Lukas Klünter (1. FC Köln) with a hand ball in the penalty area.