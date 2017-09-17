German Bundesliga
Bor Dortmd51. FC Köln0

Borussia Dortmund 5-0 FC Cologne

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored four goals in four league games for Dortmund this season

Borussia Dortmund moved top of the Bundesliga by thrashing Cologne, who suffered the German top-flight's worst start since the 1962-63 season.

Cologne have lost all four Bundesliga matches this campaign, have only scored one league goal and have a goal difference of minus 11.

Both Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Maximilian Philipp netted twice, with Sokratis Papastathopoulos also scoring.

Cologne's Europa League game at Arsenal on Thursday was delayed by an hour.

About 20,000 Cologne fans arrived in London for the first match in the group stage despite a ticket allocation of only 2,900, with the Gunners going on to win 3-1.

Dortmund have won three and drew one of their four Bundesliga matches, but did lose 3-1 to Tottenham in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Line-ups

Bor Dortmd

  • 38Bürki
  • 26Piszczek
  • 25Papastathopoulos
  • 36Toprak
  • 2Zagadou
  • 27Castro
  • 8SahinSubstituted forWeiglat 67'minutes
  • 19Dahoud
  • 9YarmolenkoSubstituted forPulisicat 66'minutes
  • 17AubameyangSubstituted forIsakat 85'minutes
  • 20Philipp

Substitutes

  • 1Weidenfeller
  • 4Subotic
  • 14Isak
  • 22Pulisic
  • 23Kagawa
  • 33Weigl

1. FC Köln

  • 1Horn
  • 24KlünterBooked at 59mins
  • 22Meré
  • 3Heintz
  • 23Horn
  • 33LehmannBooked at 39mins
  • 7Risse
  • 6HögerSubstituted forJojicat 64'minutes
  • 13OsakoSubstituted forSörensenat 64'minutes
  • 21BittencourtSubstituted forZollerat 56'minutes
  • 15CórdobaBooked at 63mins

Substitutes

  • 4Sörensen
  • 5Maroh
  • 8Jojic
  • 11Zoller
  • 18Kessler
  • 19Guirassy
  • 34Rausch
Referee:
Patrick Ittrich
Attendance:
81,000

Match Stats

Home TeamBor DortmdAway Team1. FC Köln
Possession
Home74%
Away26%
Shots
Home22
Away6
Shots on Target
Home8
Away2
Corners
Home8
Away5
Fouls
Home11
Away12

Live Text

Match ends, Borussia Dortmund 5, 1. FC Köln 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Borussia Dortmund 5, 1. FC Köln 0.

Attempt missed. Alexander Isak (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right misses to the left. Assisted by Sokratis.

Offside, 1. FC Köln. Jhon Córdoba tries a through ball, but Simon Zoller is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Mahmoud Dahoud (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Julian Weigl.

Ömer Toprak (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Milos Jojic (1. FC Köln).

Foul by Sokratis (Borussia Dortmund).

Jhon Córdoba (1. FC Köln) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Alexander Isak replaces Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Attempt missed. Lukasz Piszczek (Borussia Dortmund) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Gonzalo Castro with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Frederik Sörensen.

Foul by Sokratis (Borussia Dortmund).

Jhon Córdoba (1. FC Köln) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Lukas Klünter (1. FC Köln) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Milos Jojic with a headed pass.

Foul by Dan-Axel Zagadou (Borussia Dortmund).

Dominique Heintz (1. FC Köln) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Dominique Heintz.

Attempt saved. Marcel Risse (1. FC Köln) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Jhon Córdoba.

Hand ball by Jhon Córdoba (1. FC Köln).

Attempt missed. Jhon Córdoba (1. FC Köln) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Marcel Risse.

Goal!

Goal! Borussia Dortmund 5, 1. FC Köln 0. Maximilian Philipp (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Mahmoud Dahoud.

Foul by Ömer Toprak (Borussia Dortmund).

Jhon Córdoba (1. FC Köln) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Julian Weigl replaces Nuri Sahin.

Substitution

Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Christian Pulisic replaces Andriy Yarmolenko.

Attempt missed. Marcel Risse (1. FC Köln) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Milos Jojic from a direct free kick.

Substitution

Substitution, 1. FC Köln. Frederik Sörensen replaces Yuya Osako.

Substitution

Substitution, 1. FC Köln. Milos Jojic replaces Marco Höger.

Foul by Ömer Toprak (Borussia Dortmund).

Jhon Córdoba (1. FC Köln) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Booking

Jhon Córdoba (1. FC Köln) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Ömer Toprak (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jhon Córdoba (1. FC Köln).

Goal!

Goal! Borussia Dortmund 4, 1. FC Köln 0. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lukasz Piszczek.

Goal!

Goal! Borussia Dortmund 3, 1. FC Köln 0. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Booking

Lukas Klünter (1. FC Köln) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match (Borussia Dortmund). Video Review.

Penalty conceded by Lukas Klünter (1. FC Köln) with a hand ball in the penalty area.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 17th September 2017

View all German Bundesliga scores

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bor Dortmd43101001010
2Hannover431051410
3Bayern Mun43019369
4Schalke43017349
5Hoffenheim42206338
6RB Leipzig42118537
7FC Augsburg42117437
8Hamburger SV420245-16
9Stuttgart420235-26
10B Gladbach41215505
11Hertha BSC41214405
12Bayer Levkn41128804
13Eintracht Frankfurt411223-14
14VfL Wolfsburg411225-34
15Mainz 05410337-43
16SC Freiburg402218-72
17Werder Bremen401326-41
181. FC Köln4004112-110
View full German Bundesliga table

