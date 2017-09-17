Ousmane Dembele: Barcelona forward faces four month injury lay-off

Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele (centre)
Dembele was injured in his first league start for Barcelona

Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele will be out for up to four months with a hamstring injury.

The club's record signing, who joined from Borussia Dortmund in a deal which could be worth £135.5m, hobbled off during Saturday's win over Getafe.

A statement on the club's website said the 20-year-old France international had ruptured "his tendon in the femoral bicep in his left thigh".

It added Dembele will have surgery in Finland this week.

"He is expected to be out for between three and a half months and four months," said the statement.

