Brighton & Hove Albion v Newcastle United

Brighton boss Chris Hughton has also managed Newcastle United.

TEAM NEWS

Brighton captain Bruno has overcome the back problem that caused him to miss last week's defeat by Bournemouth.

Glenn Murray and Gaetan Bong are both fit, while Izzy Brown could return from a hamstring injury.

Newcastle will be without suspended forward Aleksandar Mitrovic, while Paul Dummett is still sidelined by a hamstring injury.

French full-back Massadio Haidara remains unavailable because of a long-term knee problem.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Jonathan Pearce: "Mo Diame's equalising goal at Brighton in February was a complete fluke. But it was significant.

"The Geordies went on to win that in the dying seconds and from then they've had a psychological advantage over the Seagulls. They pipped them for the Championship title and they've looked the more comfortable top-flight team.

"But this is where the worm can turn. Brighton deserved far more from their two games against Bournemouth. The pace and movement of Jose Izquierdo, Anthony Knockaert and Solly March can unsettle Newcastle.

"With the loud Amex crowd also playing a major role, I'll go for a desperately-needed home win."

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton: "The key is going to be responding to [recent disappointing results]. Putting them in the past and focusing on the next games and also trying to be happy with the majority of what you're seeing both in games and training.

"The players' mindsets have been very good and so has the training, and what we need to do is put as much of that into practice on the main arena and the next opportunity is against Newcastle."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

The Magpies' run of form, with three straight wins, would suggest they are going to do the same when they return to the south coast on Sunday, but I am actually backing Brighton here.

Prediction: 2-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Newcastle were the only team to do the double over the Seagulls in last season's Championship, including scoring two goals in the last 10 minutes to win 2-1 at Brighton.

This is the first-ever top-flight meeting between the clubs.

Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton's only Premier League victory so far this season came in their last home game, when they beat West Brom 3-1.

The Seagulls have used 16 players in this season's Premier League, fewer than any other side.

Pascal Gross has been involved in all four of Brighton's Premier League goals this season, with two goals and two assists.

Chris Hughton has not won any of his six league matches as a manager against his former club Newcastle (D2, L4).

Newcastle United

After beginning the Premier League season with back-to-back defeats, Newcastle have now won their last three matches.

Matt Ritchie has provided four assists in those three games. His total of 11 assists in the league since the start of last season is more than any other Newcastle player.

If Newcastle win, their tally of 12 points would be the third best by a promoted club after six matches of a Premier League season. The two clubs to beat this - Blackburn Rovers (14 in 1992-93) and Nottingham Forest (14 in 1994-95) - went on to finish fourth and third respectively.

Jamaal Lascelles could become the first Newcastle defender to score in three top-flight games in a row since 2011. All four of his Premier League goals have been headers from corners.

Newcastle have had the youngest average starting XI in the Premier League this season, aged 25 years and 208 days.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-1 Probability of draw: 28% Probability of home win: 39% Probability of away win: 33%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.