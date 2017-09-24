Chelsea Ladies v Bristol City Women
-
Line-ups
Chelsea Ladies
- 1Lindahl
- 2Thorisdottir
- 3Blundell
- 5Flaherty
- 16Eriksson
- 7Davison
- 8Carney
- 17Chapman
- 18Mjelde
- 24Spence
- 14Kirby
Substitutes
- 4Bright
- 9Aluko
- 10Ji
- 11Rafferty
- 12Spencer
- 22Cuthbert
Bristol City Women
- 13Baggaley
- 2Dykes
- 3Brown
- 6Kerkdijk
- 7Arthur
- 16Estcourt
- 20Biesmans
- 21Turner
- 8Humphrey
- 9Daniels
- 11Hemp
Substitutes
- 10Fergusson
- 12Allen
- 17Woodham
- 18Wilson
- 19Wilson
- Referee:
- Jack Packman
Match report to follow.