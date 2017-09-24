Women's Super League 1
Chelsea Ladies12:30Bristol City Women
Venue: The Cherry Red Records Stadium, England

Chelsea Ladies v Bristol City Women

Line-ups

Chelsea Ladies

  • 1Lindahl
  • 2Thorisdottir
  • 3Blundell
  • 5Flaherty
  • 16Eriksson
  • 7Davison
  • 8Carney
  • 17Chapman
  • 18Mjelde
  • 24Spence
  • 14Kirby

Substitutes

  • 4Bright
  • 9Aluko
  • 10Ji
  • 11Rafferty
  • 12Spencer
  • 22Cuthbert

Bristol City Women

  • 13Baggaley
  • 2Dykes
  • 3Brown
  • 6Kerkdijk
  • 7Arthur
  • 16Estcourt
  • 20Biesmans
  • 21Turner
  • 8Humphrey
  • 9Daniels
  • 11Hemp

Substitutes

  • 10Fergusson
  • 12Allen
  • 17Woodham
  • 18Wilson
  • 19Wilson
Referee:
Jack Packman

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool Ladies11002023
2Arsenal Ladies00000000
3B'ham City Ladies00000000
4Bristol City Women00000000
5Chelsea Ladies00000000
6Man City Women00000000
7Reading Women00000000
8Sunderland Ladies00000000
9Yeovil Town Ladies00000000
10Everton Ladies100102-20
