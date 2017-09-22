Motherwell v Aberdeen

BBC coverage

Defender Charles Dunne returns to the Motherwell squad for Sunday's Premiership meeting with Aberdeen.

Dunne was suspended for Thursday's 3-0 League Cup quarter-final win over the Dons.

Midfielder Greg Tansey has delayed surgery on a groin injury and could feature for Aberdeen.

Craig Storie and Danny Harvie remain unavailable for the visitors, who are still unbeaten in the league so far this season.

Match stats

Aberdeen have won their past four league meetings against Motherwell, scoring 15 goals in total

Motherwell have won just one of their past 10 league games against Aberdeen, including three home defeats out of the past four

Motherwell's Louis Moult has scored five goals in his past four appearances and is looking to score in his fifth consecutive league game

Adam Rooney has netted 10 goals in his 10 Premiership appearances versus Motherwell for Aberdeen

Pre-match quotes

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson (on MFC TV): "There's not much of a respite but we mustn't get too carried away with what we have done.

"The challenge now is to go and do the exact same again. Don't drop your standards and we will have a look and maybe freshen things up as well.

"That's the hard bit, you have players who have come to play, as has every player here, and it's dealing with that disappointment and making sure you keep their enthusiasm right. But I think we are picking the right team at the moment.

"I think we were relegation favourites from everybody and that's five unbeaten and four wins.

"We won't get too carried away. For me, it's still a squad that's getting more understanding."

Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie (on Red TV): "We have not been good enough in the last few games and we need to have a good look at ourselves.

"We need to get back to form. We have done alright league-wise to pick up points but performance-wise I don't think it's been good enough and we need to sort that out for Sunday.

"It's two days to recover but it's two days of hard work to sort things out and take them on on Sunday and perform better.

"The quality is always there but I think we need to fight a wee bit more, fight for each other, work as a team a wee bit more, then the quality shines through after that."