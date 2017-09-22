Sheffield Wednesday v Sheffield United

From the section

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Sam Hutchinson has not featured since 12 August

Sheffield Wednesday midfielders Sam Hutchinson and Almen Abdi (both knee) could return.

Defender Glenn Loovens (hip) is back in training and could feature but George Boyd (shoulder) and Fernando Forestieri (knee) remain sidelined.

Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp is a doubt with injury.

The Blades captain missed last Saturday's defeat by Norwich and Ched Evans could keep his place if Sharp cannot play.

SAM's prediction Home win 48% Draw 27% Away win 25%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts