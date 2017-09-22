Sheffield Wednesday v Sheffield United
-
Sheffield Wednesday midfielders Sam Hutchinson and Almen Abdi (both knee) could return.
Defender Glenn Loovens (hip) is back in training and could feature but George Boyd (shoulder) and Fernando Forestieri (knee) remain sidelined.
Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp is a doubt with injury.
The Blades captain missed last Saturday's defeat by Norwich and Ched Evans could keep his place if Sharp cannot play.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 48%
|Draw 27%
|Away win 25%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- The Owls have only lost one of their last seven home league meetings with Steel City rivals Sheffield United (W4 D2).
- The Blades have only won one of their last eight league games against Sheffield Wednesday (D3 L4), with Kevin Blackwell's side winning 3-2 in September 2009.
- Wednesday have not lost to United on a Sunday in a league match since April 2001, winning three and drawing three since.
- Blades striker Billy Sharp is one of just three players in the Championship to have scored with their left foot, right foot and head this season, along with Britt Assombalonga and Joe Garner.
- Sheffield Wednesday striker Gary Hooper has scored in four consecutive league games for the first time since February 2008 while playing for Hereford (five in a row).
- Sheffield United will be looking to win three consecutive Championship away games for the first time since December 2007.