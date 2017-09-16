BBC Sport - MOTD: Crystal Palace sacking was 'disgraceful', but is Roy Hodgson the right man?
Palace sacking was 'disgraceful', but Hodgson has 'hell of a tough job'
- From the section Football
Match of the Day pundits Philip Neville and Alan Shearer say Crystal Palace sacking Frank de Boer was "disgraceful" and "incredible" and analyse what Roy Hodgson has to do to get the Eagles back on track.
WATCH MORE: Roy Hodgson - The good, the bad & the Iceland
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired