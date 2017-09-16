Harry Redknapp: Birmingham City part company with manager

Birmingham City won four of Harry Redknapp's 13 games in charge in all competitions

Birmingham City have parted company with manager Harry Redknapp after suffering six straight defeats in all competitions.

The 70-year-old took charge of the club with three games remaining last term, winning the final two games to avoid relegation on the final day.

The former Tottenham and Portsmouth boss then signed a one-year deal to stay on as Blues boss in May.

Former Blues midfielder Lee Carsley has been placed in caretaker charge.

The Championship side signed 14 players during the summer transfer window.

But six defeats from the St Andrew's club's first eight league games of 2017-18 saw Redknapp become the first managerial casualty of the Championship season.

Saturday's 3-1 home loss to Preston was the ex-West Ham and QPR boss' final match in charge of the Blues.

Redknapp initially worked without asking for payment from Blues for the final three games of 2016-17, having replaced Gianfranco Zola.

Birmingham are 23rd in the table after their first eight league games, above only winless, newly-promoted Bolton Wanderers.

Carsley, 43, who was previously head coach at Brentford on an interim basis in 2015, steps up from the role of development squad manager at Birmingham.

More to follow.