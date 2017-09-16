BBC Sport - Irish Premiership: Ards hold Crues in Seaview stalemate

Ards hold Crues in Seaview stalemate

Ards hold Crusaders to a goalless draw with a dogged Premiership display in north Belfast.

The visitors had Aaron Hogg to thank for the valuable point, with the keeper pulling off several saves to thwart a dominant Crusaders side.

Crusaders slip from second to third as a result, with Ards remaining in 10th but moving to within one point of Carrick Rangers.

