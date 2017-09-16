BBC Sport - Irish Premiership: Ards hold Crues in Seaview stalemate
Ards hold Crues in Seaview stalemate
- From the section Football
Ards hold Crusaders to a goalless draw with a dogged Premiership display in north Belfast.
The visitors had Aaron Hogg to thank for the valuable point, with the keeper pulling off several saves to thwart a dominant Crusaders side.
Crusaders slip from second to third as a result, with Ards remaining in 10th but moving to within one point of Carrick Rangers.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired