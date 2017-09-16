Glenavon cruise to a 3-1 victory over a disappointing Cliftonville side in the Premiership encounter at Mourneview Park.

Andrew Mitchell opened the scoring for the hosts early in the first half at Mourneview.

Andy Hall and Marc Griffin extended Glenavon’s lead before Joe Gormely grabbed a late consolation for the visitors.

Cliftonville were reduced to 10 men when Garry Breen received a second yellow card from referee Arnold Hunter.