BBC Sport - Irish Premiership: Lurgan Blues ease to win over Reds

Lurgan Blues ease to win over Reds

Glenavon cruise to a 3-1 victory over a disappointing Cliftonville side in the Premiership encounter at Mourneview Park.

Andrew Mitchell opened the scoring for the hosts early in the first half at Mourneview.

Andy Hall and Marc Griffin extended Glenavon’s lead before Joe Gormely grabbed a late consolation for the visitors.

Cliftonville were reduced to 10 men when Garry Breen received a second yellow card from referee Arnold Hunter.

Top videos

Video

Lurgan Blues ease to win over Reds

Video

Canelo & GGG weigh in ahead of 'fight of the decade'

  • From the section Boxing
Video

England take 'massive' Gayle wicket with run out

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Gareth Barry: Premier League history-maker

Video

Archive: Brathwaite hits four sixes in a row to win World T20

Video

Guardiola 'didn't expect' huge 6-0 scoreline

Video

Klopp perplexed by Liverpool draw

Video

Sampson racism claims inquiry has to be fair - Scott

Video

Palace didn't deserve fairytale ending - Hodgson

Video

Highlights: Deeping 2-4 Kidderminster

Video

Anderson 'brutalised' by debutant Suljovic

  • From the section Darts
Video

'Who's the big brother now?' Rookie Watt upstages brother

Video

Palace star Souare's incredible battle after horror crash

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Fotolia

Team Personal Best: London Aquathlon
Swimmers

Team Personal Best: London Aquathlon

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired