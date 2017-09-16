Match ends, Monaco 3, Strasbourg 0.
Monaco 3-0 Strasbourg
-
- From the section European Football
Striker Radamel Falcao scored twice in the second half as Ligue 1 champions Monaco eased past Strasbourg.
Colombian Falcao managed just five goals in Premier League loan spells at Manchester United and Chelsea.
After netting 30 in all competitions last season, he already has nine this term - scoring his eighth from close-range and lashing home his ninth.
Rony Lopes scored the opener from Falcao's pass as Monaco bounced back from a thrashing at Nice last time out.
Line-ups
Monaco
- 16Benaglio
- 19SidibeBooked at 73mins
- 25Glik
- 5de Jesus Nascimento
- 6de Oliveira MoraesBooked at 84mins
- 7Ghezzal
- 2Tavares
- 17Tielemans
- 20Rony LopesSubstituted forCarrilloat 72'minutes
- 9FalcaoSubstituted forMeitéat 85'minutes
- 10JoveticSubstituted forBalde Diaoat 59'minutes
Substitutes
- 8João Moutinho
- 11Carrillo
- 14Balde Diao
- 15Diakhaby
- 18Meité
- 24Raggi
- 30Sy
Strasbourg
- 30Kamara
- 22Seka
- 12ManganeBooked at 63mins
- 26Koné
- 4MartinezSubstituted forLienardat 45'minutes
- 28MartinBooked at 1mins
- 8Aholou
- 29Da Costa
- 7SackoSubstituted forGrimmat 68'minutes
- 20TerrierSubstituted forGoncalvesat 74'minutes
- 9Saadi
Substitutes
- 6Grimm
- 11Lienard
- 13Blayac
- 16Oukidja
- 17Goncalves
- 21Salmier
- 33Aaneb
- Referee:
- Johan Hamel
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away1
- Corners
- Home5
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Monaco 3, Strasbourg 0.
Attempt blocked. Jeremy Grimm (Strasbourg) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Keita (Monaco) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jeremy Grimm (Strasbourg).
Youri Tielemans (Monaco) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jeremy Grimm (Strasbourg).
Youri Tielemans (Monaco) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Joia Nuno Da Costa (Strasbourg).
Substitution
Substitution, Monaco. Soualiho Meité replaces Falcao.
Attempt missed. Anthony Goncalves (Strasbourg) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a set piece situation.
Booking
Jorge (Monaco) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Jorge (Monaco).
Anthony Goncalves (Strasbourg) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Fabinho (Monaco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Anthony Goncalves (Strasbourg).
Attempt missed. Jonas Martin (Strasbourg) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Joia Nuno Da Costa.
Attempt blocked. Bakary Koné (Strasbourg) header from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Dimitri Lienard with a cross.
Corner, Strasbourg. Conceded by Kamil Glik.
Attempt missed. Jean Eudes Aholou (Strasbourg) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Jonas Martin.
Rachid Ghezzal (Monaco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joia Nuno Da Costa (Strasbourg).
Attempt blocked. Joia Nuno Da Costa (Strasbourg) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jeremy Grimm.
Substitution
Substitution, Strasbourg. Anthony Goncalves replaces Martin Terrier because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Booking
Djibril Sidibe (Monaco) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Delay in match Martin Terrier (Strasbourg) because of an injury.
Foul by Djibril Sidibe (Monaco).
Martin Terrier (Strasbourg) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Monaco. Guido Carrillo replaces Rony Lopes.
Substitution
Substitution, Strasbourg. Jeremy Grimm replaces Ihsan Sacko.
Goal!
Goal! Monaco 3, Strasbourg 0. Falcao (Monaco) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner.
Jorge (Monaco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joia Nuno Da Costa (Strasbourg).
Attempt missed. Ihsan Sacko (Strasbourg) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jonas Martin following a set piece situation.
Foul by Fabinho (Monaco).
Idriss Saadi (Strasbourg) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Monaco. Conceded by Jean Eudes Aholou.
Attempt blocked. Fabinho (Monaco) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Kader Mangane (Strasbourg) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.