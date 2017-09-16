Newcastle United boss Rafa Benitez says captain Jamaal Lascelles is "leading by example" after scoring the winner for the Magpies in a 2-1 victory over Stoke City.

MATCH REPORT: Newcastle United 2-1 Stoke City

Watch highlights of all the weekend's Premier League games on Match of the Day - Saturday 16, September from 22:25 on BBC One and the BBC Sport website.