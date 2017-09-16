BBC Sport - Newcastle 2-1 Stoke: Lascelles leading by example for Magpies - Rafa Benitez
Lascelles leading by example for Magpies - Benitez
- From the section Football
Newcastle United boss Rafa Benitez says captain Jamaal Lascelles is "leading by example" after scoring the winner for the Magpies in a 2-1 victory over Stoke City.
MATCH REPORT: Newcastle United 2-1 Stoke City
