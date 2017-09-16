BBC Sport - Liverpool 1-1 Burnley: Sean Dyche says Clarets deserved draw
Burnley deserved Anfield draw - Dyche
Burnley boss Sean Dyche is full of praise for his team and says his side deserved their 1-1 draw to Liverpool at Anfield.
MATCH REPORT: Liverpool 1-1 Burnley
Watch highlights of all the weekend's Premier League games on Match of the Day - Saturday 16, September from 22:25 on BBC One and the BBC Sport website.
Premier League manager reaction
