Scottish League One: Raith six points clear, big wins for Arbroath & Stranraer

Lewis Vaughan has been prolific for Raith Rovers so far this season

Raith Rovers moved six points clear at the top of Scottish League One with a resounding 5-0 win over Queen's Park at Hampden.

Nearest challengers Ayr United drew 3-3 at home to Alloa Athletic.

That allowed Arbroath and Stranraer to draw level on points with Ayr, Arbroath beating Forfar 5-0 and Stranraer defeating 10-man Albion Rovers 4-0.

And East Fife claimed a narrow 1-0 win at the home of Airdrieonians, who had a man sent off.

At the national stadium, Raith had five different scorers with Liam Buchanan, Lewis Vaughan, Dario Zanatta, Bobby Barr and Jason Thomson all on target.

Vaughan, with a tally of 15 goals, has now scored in 11 consecutive games in all competitions this season.

Arbroath matched the league leaders' scoring form at Station Park as Forfar Athletic were humbled at home. Ryan McCord opened the scoring from the penalty spot before the break and netted his second after Thomas O'Brien had doubled the visitors' lead. Kane Hester got their fourth and Bobby Linn completed the scoring with a late penalty.

Scott Agnew scored a hat-trick, including two penalties, as Stranraer won comfortably at Albion Rovers' Cliftonhill. Paul Woods got Stranraer's third goal before half-time and Rovers had Jason Marr sent off after he fouled Stephen Okoh for the visitors' second penalty late in the match.

Ayr led against Alloa through Lawrence Shankland's header but Craig Reid's own goal brought the game level before the break. Kevin Cawley nodded Alloa ahead for the first time only for Jamie Adams to equalise for Ayr. Scott Taggart's penalty made it 3-2 to Alloa but Shankland had the last word, scoring his second deep into stoppage time.

There was also a penalty at the Excelsior Stadium, Mark Docherty converting just before half-time. Airdrie's misery was compounded as Jake Hastie was sent off for two bookings.