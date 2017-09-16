BBC Sport - Liverpool 1-1 Burnley: Jurgen Klopp perplexed by Liverpool draw
Klopp perplexed by Liverpool draw
- From the section Football
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is perplexed by the 1-1 result but "pleased" with the performance as Burnley frustrate his side on Philippe Coutinho's return to the starting line-up.
MATCH REPORT: Liverpool 1-1 Burnley
Watch highlights on Match of the Day, Saturday 16 September, 22:25 BST on BBC One, the BBC Sport app & website.
Premier League manager reaction
