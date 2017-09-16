Scottish League Two: Stirling Albion beat second-top Montrose to extend lead

Hearts midfielder Callumn Morrison is on loan with Stirling Albion

Callumn Morrison scored a brace as Stirling Albion extended their lead at the top of League Two after a 3-1 win away to second-top Montrose.

Peterhead are third after thumping Cowdenbeath 4-0 at Central Park, with Allan Smith scoring twice.

The Blue Toon leapfrog Stenhousemuir, who drew 1-1 away to Annan Athletic.

Edinburgh City scored in stoppage time to edge Clyde 3-2, while Berwick Rangers came from two goals down to beat Elgin City by the same score.

On-loan Hearts midfielder Morrison put Stirling ahead after 13 minutes then Sean Dickson headed home before Ryan Ferguson pulled one back to threaten a late comeback.

But Morrison completed his double and made the points safe for Stirling moments later as the leaders got back to winning ways after last week's home defeat by Clyde.

Smith completed his brace within the opening 19 minutes for Peterhead at Central Park.

Willie Gibson made it three midway through the first half and Scott Brown picked out the bottom corner as he added the gloss after 76 minutes.

Cowdenbeath's defeat allowed Edinburgh to move off the bottom of the table after a stoppage-time header from former Scotland striker Craig Beattie secured a win over 10-man Clyde at Broadwood.

Former Scotland striker Craig Beattie scored Edinburgh City's winner

Max Wright had opened the scoring for Clyde after 11 minutes, but a goal in each half from Abdelkarim Belmokhtar put the visitors ahead.

Another former Scotland forward, David Goodwillie, netted an equaliser three minutes from time, but Andy Munro was sent off in the closing moments before Beattie clinched the winner.

Edinburgh move two points above Cowdenbeath at the bottom.

Stenhousemuir drop down a spot to fourth despite extending their unbeaten run to four matches with a 1-1 draw away to Annan Athletic.

Mark McGuigan's early opener for the visitors was cancelled out by Aidan Smith's 68th-minute penalty.

Aaron Murrell's second-half brace helped Berwick complete an impressive comeback.

Bruce Anderson had given visitors Elgin an early lead and he added a second four minutes after the break.

However, Murrell's double and a late strike from Michael McKenna clinched maximum points to move the Wee Rangers up three places to fifth.