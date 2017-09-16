BBC Sport - West Brom 0-0 West Ham: Gareth Barry can play for another three years - Pulis
West Brom manager Tony Pulis believes Gareth Barry can play for "another two or three years" as the midfielder makes a record-equalling 632nd Premier League appearance in the Baggies 0-0 draw with West Ham at The Hawthorns.
