BBC Sport - FA Cup qualifying: Deeping Rangers 2-4 Kidderminster Harriers highlights
Highlights: Deeping 2-4 Kidderminster
- From the section Football
Kidderminster Harriers beat Deeping Rangers 4-2 with a brace from Emmanuel Sonupe and goals from Andre Brown and Andre Wright as the tier-six side won the FA Cup second qualifying round tie.
