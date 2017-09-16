German Bundesliga
Bayern Mun1Mainz 050

Bayern Munich v Mainz 05

Line-ups

Bayern Mun

  • 1Neuer
  • 32Kimmich
  • 17Boateng
  • 5Hummels
  • 13Rafinha
  • 6Thiago Alcántara
  • 23Vidal
  • 10Robben
  • 25Müller
  • 29Coman
  • 9Lewandowski

Substitutes

  • 4Süle
  • 7Ribéry
  • 8Javi Martínez
  • 11Rodríguez
  • 19Rudy
  • 24Tolisso
  • 26Ulreich

Mainz 05

  • 1Adler
  • 3Balogun
  • 16Bell
  • 4Diallo
  • 2Donati
  • 20Frei
  • 23Serdar
  • 18Brosinski
  • 8Öztunali
  • 32De Blasis
  • 7Quaison

Substitutes

  • 6Latza
  • 9Muto
  • 10Maxim
  • 14Fischer
  • 17Samperio
  • 25Gbamin
  • 27Zentner
Referee:
Sascha Stegemann

Match Stats

Home TeamBayern MunAway TeamMainz 05
Possession
Home77%
Away23%
Shots
Home4
Away2
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away2
Fouls
Home1
Away0

Live Text

Hand ball by Arturo Vidal (FC Bayern München).

Attempt saved. Robin Quaison (1. FSV Mainz 05) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Levin Öztunali.

Attempt saved. Arturo Vidal (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich with a cross.

Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Daniel Brosinski.

Goal!

Goal! FC Bayern München 1, 1. FSV Mainz 05 0. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich.

Attempt blocked. Arturo Vidal (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Arjen Robben.

Corner, 1. FSV Mainz 05. Conceded by Rafinha.

Attempt blocked. Robin Quaison (1. FSV Mainz 05) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Fabian Frei.

Corner, 1. FSV Mainz 05. Conceded by Thiago Alcántara.

Attempt saved. Daniel Brosinski (1. FSV Mainz 05) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Suat Serdar.

Attempt blocked. Thiago Alcántara (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Arturo Vidal.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 16th September 2017

  • Bayern MunBayern Munich1Mainz 05Mainz 050
    16 mins
  • Eintracht FrankfurtEintracht Frankfurt0FC AugsburgFC Augsburg0
    16 mins
  • Werder BremenWerder Bremen0SchalkeFC Schalke 040
    15 mins
  • StuttgartVfB Stuttgart0VfL WolfsburgVfL Wolfsburg0
    15 mins
  • RB LeipzigRB Leipzig17:30B GladbachBorussia Mönchengladbach
View all German Bundesliga scores

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hannover431051410
2Bayern Mun43016339
3Bor Dortmd32105057
4Hoffenheim32105237
4Schalke42115237
6RB Leipzig32016336
7Hamburger SV420245-16
8FC Augsburg41215325
9Eintracht Frankfurt41211105
10VfL Wolfsburg412124-25
11Hertha BSC31113304
11B Gladbach31113304
13Stuttgart411225-34
14Mainz 05410334-13
15SC Freiburg302114-32
15Werder Bremen402214-32
17Bayer Levkn301248-41
181. FC Köln300317-60
View full German Bundesliga table

