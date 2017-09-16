Hand ball by Arturo Vidal (FC Bayern München).
Bayern Munich v Mainz 05
Line-ups
Bayern Mun
- 1Neuer
- 32Kimmich
- 17Boateng
- 5Hummels
- 13Rafinha
- 6Thiago Alcántara
- 23Vidal
- 10Robben
- 25Müller
- 29Coman
- 9Lewandowski
Substitutes
- 4Süle
- 7Ribéry
- 8Javi Martínez
- 11Rodríguez
- 19Rudy
- 24Tolisso
- 26Ulreich
Mainz 05
- 1Adler
- 3Balogun
- 16Bell
- 4Diallo
- 2Donati
- 20Frei
- 23Serdar
- 18Brosinski
- 8Öztunali
- 32De Blasis
- 7Quaison
Substitutes
- 6Latza
- 9Muto
- 10Maxim
- 14Fischer
- 17Samperio
- 25Gbamin
- 27Zentner
- Referee:
- Sascha Stegemann
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home77%
- Away23%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away0
Live Text
Attempt saved. Robin Quaison (1. FSV Mainz 05) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Levin Öztunali.
Attempt saved. Arturo Vidal (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich with a cross.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Daniel Brosinski.
Goal!
Goal! FC Bayern München 1, 1. FSV Mainz 05 0. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich.
Attempt blocked. Arturo Vidal (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Arjen Robben.
Corner, 1. FSV Mainz 05. Conceded by Rafinha.
Attempt blocked. Robin Quaison (1. FSV Mainz 05) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Fabian Frei.
Corner, 1. FSV Mainz 05. Conceded by Thiago Alcántara.
Attempt saved. Daniel Brosinski (1. FSV Mainz 05) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Suat Serdar.
Attempt blocked. Thiago Alcántara (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Arturo Vidal.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.