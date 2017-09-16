Kelle Roos: Derby County goalkeeper joins Port Vale on emergency loan

Kelle Roos had spells as a youth player with PSV Eindhoven and Willem II

Port Vale have signed Derby County goalkeeper Kelle Roos on an emergency loan deal.

With first-choice Rob Lainton out with an ankle injury, Vale have been left with the inexperienced Sam Hornby and Ryan Boot as options in goal.

The Netherlands-born 25-year-old joins Vale as they struggle at the foot of League Two, having won just once so far this season.

Roos has yet to play a league game for Derby since joining in January 2014.

He spent the first half of last season on loan at Bristol Rovers and has also been loaned out to AFC Wimbledon and Rotherham.

