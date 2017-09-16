BBC Sport - Jordan Stewart hits hat-trick as Linfield see off Ballinamallard

Stewart hat-trick as Blues beat Ballinamallard 4-0

Linfield move into second place in the Irish Premiership as Jordan Stewart inspires them to a comfortable win over Ballinamallard.

Stewart slotted home from Aaron Burns' ball through in the first half before poking home his second of the game from Chris Casement's cross.

The attacker made it three after racing clear on goal before Mark Haughey headed home a fourth.

Top videos

Video

Stewart hat-trick as Blues beat Ballinamallard 4-0

Video

Canelo & GGG weigh in ahead of 'fight of the decade'

  • From the section Boxing
Video

England take 'massive' Gayle wicket with run out

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Gareth Barry: Premier League history-maker

Video

Archive: Brathwaite hits four sixes in a row to win World T20

Video

Guardiola 'didn't expect' huge 6-0 scoreline

Video

Klopp perplexed by Liverpool draw

Video

Sampson racism claims inquiry has to be fair - Scott

Video

Palace didn't deserve fairytale ending - Hodgson

Video

Highlights: Deeping 2-4 Kidderminster

Video

Anderson 'brutalised' by debutant Suljovic

  • From the section Darts
Video

'Who's the big brother now?' Rookie Watt upstages brother

Video

Palace star Souare's incredible battle after horror crash

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Fotolia

Team Personal Best: London Aquathlon
Swimmers

Team Personal Best: London Aquathlon

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired