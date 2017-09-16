BBC Sport - Jordan Stewart hits hat-trick as Linfield see off Ballinamallard
Stewart hat-trick as Blues beat Ballinamallard 4-0
Football
Linfield move into second place in the Irish Premiership as Jordan Stewart inspires them to a comfortable win over Ballinamallard.
Stewart slotted home from Aaron Burns' ball through in the first half before poking home his second of the game from Chris Casement's cross.
The attacker made it three after racing clear on goal before Mark Haughey headed home a fourth.
