Dungannon Swifts beat Warrenpoint Town 2-1 at Stangemore Park to move into the top half of the Irish Premiership table.
Ryan Harpur gave the hosts a first-half lead but Lorcan Forde steered home Sean Mackle’s cross to equalise before half time.
Defender Chris Hegarty reacted quickest to fire home from Tommy Lockhart’s cross to secure the Swifts their third win in their last four league games.
