BBC Sport - In-form Dungannon Swifts move into top six with Warrenpoint win

Swifts move into top six with Warrenpoint win

Dungannon Swifts beat Warrenpoint Town 2-1 at Stangemore Park to move into the top half of the Irish Premiership table.

Ryan Harpur gave the hosts a first-half lead but Lorcan Forde steered home Sean Mackle’s cross to equalise before half time.

Defender Chris Hegarty reacted quickest to fire home from Tommy Lockhart’s cross to secure the Swifts their third win in their last four league games.

Top videos

Video

Swifts move into top six with Warrenpoint win

Video

Canelo & GGG weigh in ahead of 'fight of the decade'

  • From the section Boxing
Video

England take 'massive' Gayle wicket with run out

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Gareth Barry: Premier League history-maker

Video

Archive: Brathwaite hits four sixes in a row to win World T20

Video

Guardiola 'didn't expect' huge 6-0 scoreline

Video

Klopp perplexed by Liverpool draw

Video

Sampson racism claims inquiry has to be fair - Scott

Video

Palace didn't deserve fairytale ending - Hodgson

Video

Highlights: Deeping 2-4 Kidderminster

Video

Anderson 'brutalised' by debutant Suljovic

  • From the section Darts
Video

'Who's the big brother now?' Rookie Watt upstages brother

Video

Palace star Souare's incredible battle after horror crash

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Fotolia

Team Personal Best: London Aquathlon
Swimmers

Team Personal Best: London Aquathlon

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired