Coleraine stretch their winning run this season to seven games with a comfortable 3-0 win over Carrick Rangers at the Showgrounds.

Defender David Ogilby fired home from Josh Carson's corner before Darren McCauley scored from a penalty. He added a second with 20 minutes from the end to make it seven wins from seven for the Bannsiders.

Manager Oran Kearney was delighted with another three points but Carrick boss Davy McAlinden was disappointed "certain things went against us".