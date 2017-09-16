BBC Sport - Crystal Palace 0-1 Southampton: Roy Hodgson says Eagles didn't deserve fairytale ending

Palace didn't deserve fairytale ending - Hodgson

Newly appointed Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson says his side did not deserve the "fairytale" result they had been hoping for after a 1-0 home defeat to Southampton.

The Eagles are yet to register any points or score any goals this season.

MATCH REPORT: Crystal Palace 0-1 Southampton

Premier League manager reaction

Video

Palace didn't deserve fairytale ending - Hodgson

Video

Pellegrino praises hard-working Saints after Palace victory

Video

Howe relieved to get first points

Video

Hughton frustrated by 'poor' goals

Video

London Stadium is proper home - Bilic

Video

Terriers didn't deserve points - Wagner

Video

Mourinho walks out of interview after handshake question

Video

Neither me nor Pep thought it was a red - Klopp

Video

Burnley win down to belief - Dyche

  • From the section Burnley
Video

Watch: De Boer's final interview as Palace boss

Video

'Lascelles managing captain's role well'

Video

Clement unhappy with Swansea display

  • From the section Swansea
Video

Sanchez told me he is focused - Wenger

Video

Hughes 'not sure' why Mourinho refused handshake

  • From the section Stoke
Video

Everton were too nice - Koeman

Video

Conte 'delighted' with Chelsea display

Video

Pochettino salutes 'great striker' Kane on 100th goal

Video

Game was tight before Mane red - Guardiola

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Fotolia

Team Personal Best: London Aquathlon
Swimmers

Team Personal Best: London Aquathlon

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired