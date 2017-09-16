BBC Sport - Crystal Palace 0-1 Southampton: Roy Hodgson says Eagles didn't deserve fairytale ending
Palace didn't deserve fairytale ending - Hodgson
- From the section Football
Newly appointed Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson says his side did not deserve the "fairytale" result they had been hoping for after a 1-0 home defeat to Southampton.
The Eagles are yet to register any points or score any goals this season.
