Ferroviario da Beira hit late equaliser to deny USM an away victory

Ferroviario da Beira of Mozambique scored an 89th minute equaliser to salvage a 1-1 draw at home to USM Alger in the first leg of their African Champions League quarter-final.

The Algerian visitors took the lead through Oussama Darfalou in the 63rd minute.

The 23-year-old forward pick up the ball outside the box, ran around two defenders and slotted home into the right hand corner to give his side what could prove to be an important away-goal.

Ferroviario da Beira hit back late in the game through Fabrice Kanda to give themselves a chance heading into the away leg.

African Champions League quarter-finals first legs Ferroviario da Beira 1-1 USM Alger (Saturday) Al Ahly v Esperance (Saturday) Mamelodi Sundowns v Wydad Casablanca (Sunday) Al Ahly Tripoli v Etoile du Sahel (Sunday)

Beira are the first side from Mozambique to progress from the group stages of Africa's premier club competition.

USM will host the return match in Algiers on Saturday 23 September.

The quarter-final line-up is dominated by North African teams with six of the eight clubs from the region.

The other match on Saturday pits record eight-times African champions Al Ahly of Egypt against Tunisia's Esperance in Alexandria.

On Sunday, the holders Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa host Morocco's Wydad Casablanca.

Sundowns have lost a number of key players to injury for the first leg.

Libya's Al Ahly Tripoli take on Etoile du Sahel of Tunisia in the other first-leg fixture on Sunday.