BBC Sport - Alex Scott says Mark Sampson racism claims investigation 'has to be fair'

Former England and current Arsenal defender Alex Scott says race is a "sensitive topic", but there has to be a "fair investigation" into racism claims against England women manager Mark Sampson.

Scott goes on to confirm that she was never asked for an opinion or to give evidence in the initial inquiry into claims made by Eniola Aluko.

READ MORE: PFA wants new lawyer for Sampson inquiry

WATCH MORE:I'm not a racist - England women's boss Sampson

WATCH MORE:Aluko speaks out on 'bullying' claims

