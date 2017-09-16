Lee Wallace: Injury for Rangers captain as Celtic meeting looms

Lee Wallace goes off injured
Lee Wallace missed the end of last season with injury

Rangers captain Lee Wallace may be an injury doubt for next Saturday's Scottish Premiership meeting with Glasgow rivals Celtic.

Scotland international Wallace, 30, came off after 12 minutes of Friday's 2-2 draw with Partick Thistle.

On-loan Cardiff City left-back Declan John, 22, came on for Wallace to make his Rangers debut.

"I'll need to evaluate the situation with the doctors," said Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha.

"Now is premature to talk about it."

Wallace missed most of April and all of May but has featured in five of Rangers' six Premiership games so far this season.

