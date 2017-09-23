Clyde v Cowdenbeath
-
- From the section Football
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Stirling
|6
|5
|0
|1
|18
|8
|10
|15
|2
|Montrose
|6
|3
|2
|1
|8
|6
|2
|11
|3
|Peterhead
|6
|3
|1
|2
|13
|9
|4
|10
|4
|Stenhousemuir
|6
|2
|3
|1
|9
|7
|2
|9
|5
|Berwick
|6
|3
|0
|3
|8
|13
|-5
|9
|6
|Annan Athletic
|6
|2
|1
|3
|9
|7
|2
|7
|7
|Elgin
|6
|2
|1
|3
|9
|10
|-1
|7
|8
|Clyde
|6
|2
|1
|3
|11
|13
|-2
|7
|9
|Edinburgh City
|6
|2
|0
|4
|5
|11
|-6
|6
|10
|Cowdenbeath
|6
|1
|1
|4
|2
|8
|-6
|4
Run by the BBC and partners
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired