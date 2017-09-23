Scottish League Two
Stirling15:00Annan Athletic
Venue: Forthbank Stadium

Stirling Albion v Annan Athletic

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Stirling65011881015
2Montrose632186211
3Peterhead6312139410
4Stenhousemuir62319729
5Berwick6303813-59
6Annan Athletic62139727
7Elgin6213910-17
8Clyde62131113-27
9Edinburgh City6204511-66
10Cowdenbeath611428-64
