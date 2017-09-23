Scottish League One
Stranraer15:00Arbroath
Venue: Stair Park

Stranraer v Arbroath

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Raith Rovers65101931616
2Ayr63121711610
3Arbroath6312139410
4Stranraer63121310310
5Albion63031314-19
6East Fife630359-49
7Alloa622278-18
8Airdrieonians621378-17
9Queen's Park6114515-104
10Forfar6105416-123
