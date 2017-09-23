Alloa Athletic v Albion Rovers
-
- From the section Football
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Raith Rovers
|6
|5
|1
|0
|19
|3
|16
|16
|2
|Ayr
|6
|3
|1
|2
|17
|11
|6
|10
|3
|Arbroath
|6
|3
|1
|2
|13
|9
|4
|10
|4
|Stranraer
|6
|3
|1
|2
|13
|10
|3
|10
|5
|Albion
|6
|3
|0
|3
|13
|14
|-1
|9
|6
|East Fife
|6
|3
|0
|3
|5
|9
|-4
|9
|7
|Alloa
|6
|2
|2
|2
|7
|8
|-1
|8
|8
|Airdrieonians
|6
|2
|1
|3
|7
|8
|-1
|7
|9
|Queen's Park
|6
|1
|1
|4
|5
|15
|-10
|4
|10
|Forfar
|6
|1
|0
|5
|4
|16
|-12
|3
Run by the BBC and partners
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired